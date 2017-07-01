Cardinals' Zach Duke: Solid in first rehab outing
Duke (elbow) fired a scoreless inning for the Gulf Coast Cardinals on Friday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
It was another notable step in Duke's surprisingly accelerated recovery, one that's now seen him get back into game action less than 10 months removed from Tommy John surgery. Duke remains focused on a possible 2017 return and would be looking to build on a solid 2016, one in which he posted a 2.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts over 61 innings with the White Sox and Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Not ruling out 2017 return•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: To miss 2017 after TJ surgery•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Nabs one-out extra-inning save against Milwaukee•
-
Cardinals' Zach Duke: Dealt to St. Louis•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...