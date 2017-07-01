Duke (elbow) fired a scoreless inning for the Gulf Coast Cardinals on Friday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.

It was another notable step in Duke's surprisingly accelerated recovery, one that's now seen him get back into game action less than 10 months removed from Tommy John surgery. Duke remains focused on a possible 2017 return and would be looking to build on a solid 2016, one in which he posted a 2.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts over 61 innings with the White Sox and Cardinals.