The Cubs are working with Jimenez to be a bit more patient and use all fields at the plate, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.

Jimenez, who had a brilliant 2016 season and is considered the Cubs' top prospect, is just 20 years old and still a few years away from the majors, but the organization considers him advanced for his age. "He is someone who doesn't swing and miss much for (his age)," said Jason McLeod, the senior vice president who oversees scouting and player development. "Just tremendous strength to drive balls to the middle of the field, probably makes a little too much contact early in counts. I think that's where we are with him and his development path right now, just understanding what pitchers are trying to do to him. (It's) understanding that he can hit balls 420 feet to right field as well as hitting them 480 to left field."