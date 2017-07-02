Serrano agreed to a $300,000 deal with the Cubs on Sunday.
At 17, Serrano is one of the older prospects in this year's July 2 signing class. His fastball has topped out at 94 mph, but he typically sits at around 90 mph. Serrano's curveball is his best secondary pitch -- a potential plus offering. He also throws a changeup. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has good size for his age, but there is some effort in his delivery, which adds some bullpen risk to the profile.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...