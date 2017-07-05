Cubs' Jon Jay: Sits versus lefty Wednesday
Jay is out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Jay has seen his name in the starting lineup for seven consecutive contests, but will get the day off with southpaw Blake Snell on the bump for Tampa Bay. Ian Happ will take over in left field and bat fifth, while Willson Contreras moves up to the leadoff spot.
