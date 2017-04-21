Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Could be optioned to Triple-A on Saturday
La Stella will likely be optioned to Triple-A Iowa once he returns from the bereavement list Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
La Stella's expected demotion largely has to do with the Cubs' need to carry an additional bullpen arm, plus the fact that fellow bench player Matt Szczur is out of minor-league options. There is a very good chance La Stella will be back before season's end.
