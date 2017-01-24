Lee agreed to a deal with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Lee's major league career was very short-lived. In one season with the Mariners, the first baseman hit .253 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI over 104 games played. At 34 years old, a future return to the MLB seems unlikely.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola