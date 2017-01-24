Dae-Ho Lee: Returns to Korean baseball
Lee agreed to a deal with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization, Jeeho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Lee's major league career was very short-lived. In one season with the Mariners, the first baseman hit .253 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI over 104 games played. At 34 years old, a future return to the MLB seems unlikely.
More News
-
Mariners' Dae-Ho Lee: Back to beating up on lefties•
-
Mariners' Dae-Ho Lee: Recalled by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Dae-Ho Lee: Could be recalled Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dae-Ho Lee: Expected to return to Seattle in September•
-
Mariners' Dae-Ho Lee: Optioned to Triple-A Friday•
-
Mariners' Dae-Ho Lee: Out of lineup Tuesday•