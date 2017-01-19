Ross will end his playing career after he was named a special assistant to the baseball operations with the Cubs on Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The 39-year-old retired following the Cub's World Series victory in 2016. He played 15 seasons in the majors, winning two championships. Ross hit .229 with 10 home runs in his final season as a player, and will now make the transition to the front office.