Ross is coming out of retirement to play for an independent league team, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Ross hung up his spikes after riding off into the sunset with the 2016 World Series champion Cubs last fall, but he tweeted Sunday that he's returning to the diamond. He's reportedly set to join the Kansas Stars -- a team that boasts several former big-leaguers like Roger Clemens, Chipper Jones and Tim Hudson -- and compete in the National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series starting on July 22.