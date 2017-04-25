Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Out of lineup Tuesday
Toles is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Toles will head to the bench with lefty Ty Blach due up for San Francisco, as is standard whenever the Dodgers face a southpaw. With top prospect Cody Bellinger promoted Tuesday, Toles' role is somewhat uncertain, although he will likely continue to start in left against right-handers for the time being with Bellinger shifting to center against righties. Depending on how Bellinger fares, Bellinger could stick in left upon Joc Pederson's eventual return from a groin injury.
More News
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...