Toles is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Toles will head to the bench with lefty Ty Blach due up for San Francisco, as is standard whenever the Dodgers face a southpaw. With top prospect Cody Bellinger promoted Tuesday, Toles' role is somewhat uncertain, although he will likely continue to start in left against right-handers for the time being with Bellinger shifting to center against righties. Depending on how Bellinger fares, Bellinger could stick in left upon Joc Pederson's eventual return from a groin injury.