Manager Dave Roberts said he expects to have Turner (quadriceps) back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner is reportedly feeling much better, and should even be available off the bench Wednesday should the Dodgers need a pinch hitter. The 32-year-old is 10-for-28 with five doubles and a stolen base through seven games this year. He'll reclaim his spot at the hot corner once he's able to return.