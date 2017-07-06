Van Slyke was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

He'll take Grant Dayton's roster spot after the left-hander was placed on the disabled with with neck soreness Thursday. Van Slyke has been down at Triple-A for nearly two months, having slashed .233/.346/.361 over 156 at-bats there. He'll add depth to the Los Angeles outfield, but this may not be a long stint for Van Slyke.