Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Called back up to majors
Van Slyke was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
He'll take Grant Dayton's roster spot after the left-hander was placed on the disabled with with neck soreness Thursday. Van Slyke has been down at Triple-A for nearly two months, having slashed .233/.346/.361 over 156 at-bats there. He'll add depth to the Los Angeles outfield, but this may not be a long stint for Van Slyke.
