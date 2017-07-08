Dodgers' Scott Van Slyke: Sent back down Saturday
Van Slyke was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Van Slyke was sent down just two days after being recalled, with Brandon McCarthy (knee) coming off the DL for his start during Saturday night's affair with the Royals. Throughout the course of the 2017 campaign, Van Slyke has garnered 48 plate appearances at the big-league level, hitting just .122/.250/.293 with two home runs and three RBI. He will continue to serve as organizational depth for the outfield while getting more at-bats in Oklahoma City.
