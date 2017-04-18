Buehler, 22, has not allowed an earned run through six innings at High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 6-foot-2 righty has fanned 12 batters and has not issued a walk over that span.

The Dodgers figure to be cautious with Buehler, who is making his way back from Tommy John surgery. That being said, it would be difficult to expect much more through his first two outings in 2017. Buehler has also been yielding a bevy of ground balls to the tune of a 2.50 GO:AO.