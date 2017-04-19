Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Marte replacements, Severino under the radar

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Hey Starling Marte owners -- how do Avisail Garcia, Brett Gardner, Shin-Soo Choo and Jarrod Dyson sound to you? Not exactly Marte, but these are just some of the replacement options we discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.

Marte was only a small part of Tuesday's action as Luis Severino and Andrew Triggs (how is he doing this!?) dazzled again and Marcus Stroman got roughed up.

Also on today's show: