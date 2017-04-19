Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Marte replacements, Severino under the radar
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also, are you paying attention to Luis Severino? You probably should.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Hey Starling Marte owners -- how do Avisail Garcia, Brett Gardner, Shin-Soo Choo and Jarrod Dyson sound to you? Not exactly Marte, but these are just some of the replacement options we discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast.
Marte was only a small part of Tuesday's action as Luis Severino and Andrew Triggs (how is he doing this!?) dazzled again and Marcus Stroman got roughed up.
Also on today's show:
- The Nationals could be changing closers soon.
- Are we changing our minds on Andrew Benintendi or Jonathan Villar?
- A reason to be optimistic about Kevin Gausman.
- Potential studs who are widely available.
- It's time for some Grade the Trade!
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre