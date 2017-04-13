Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gone due to family emergency
Crawford is not with the Giants for Thursday's game against the Rockies due to a family emergency, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants refused to elaborate on the situation, so not much else is currently known. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, but expect an update on his status once more information is available.
