Giants' Eduardo Nunez: Batting leadoff Sunday
Nunez is playing third base and batting leadoff during Sunday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Nunez has been hitting out of the six-hole for most of the season, but with Denard Span (shoulder) out of the lineup Sunday and Gorkys Hernandez struggling at the plate (3-for-34), manager Bruce Bochy has decided to give the speedy Nunez a shot at the top of the order. He may relinquish that spot when Span returns from injury, but it'll provide him a nice run-scoring fantasy boost as the Giants' table setter in the meantime.
