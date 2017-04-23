Nunez is playing third base and batting leadoff during Sunday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Nunez has been hitting out of the six-hole for most of the season, but with Denard Span (shoulder) out of the lineup Sunday and Gorkys Hernandez struggling at the plate (3-for-34), manager Bruce Bochy has decided to give the speedy Nunez a shot at the top of the order. He may relinquish that spot when Span returns from injury, but it'll provide him a nice run-scoring fantasy boost as the Giants' table setter in the meantime.