Giants' Jarrett Parker: Breaks clavicle running into wall
Parker has been diagnosed with a broken right clavicle after crashing into the outfield wall during Saturday's loss to the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Parker hit the wall relatively hard and was immediately writhing in pain. The injury will likely send Parker to the DL, though the duration of his absence still isn't known. With the Giants outfield already depleted, his absence could open the door for recently signed Melvin Upton Jr. to earn playing time.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...