Parker has been diagnosed with a broken right clavicle after crashing into the outfield wall during Saturday's loss to the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Parker hit the wall relatively hard and was immediately writhing in pain. The injury will likely send Parker to the DL, though the duration of his absence still isn't known. With the Giants outfield already depleted, his absence could open the door for recently signed Melvin Upton Jr. to earn playing time.