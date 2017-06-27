Giants' Joe Panik: Drives in two, scores twice

Panik went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs during Monday's win over Colorado.

Panik is having a solid month for the Giants and fantasy owners with three homers, 11 RBI, 12 runs and a .368/.427/.553 slash line through 20 games. He's in the midst of a rebound season and batting second and playing everyday at the keystone provides a respectable virtual floor. However, he hardly moves the needle in the power or speed columns, so his upside is capped.

