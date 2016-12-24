Ruggiano (shoulder) signed a minor league deal with the Giants on Friday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

Ruggiano will compete to be a right-handed platoon partner with Jarrett Parker in left field, but will be behind Gorkys Hernandez and Mac Williamson in the pecking order. It is unclear if the contract comes with an invite to spring training. He underwent shoulder surgery in September but is expected to be ready to go for spring training.