Giants' Mac Williamson: Set to join Triple-A Friday
Williamson (quadriceps) went 1-for-3 in a rehab game with High-A San Jose on Wednesday and will move to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 26-year-old lost the starting left field battle in spring training to Jarrett Parker after suffering an ill-timed quadriceps injury. With Parker (shoulder) out of the picture and the rest of the Giants' left field options struggling mightily, Williamson could find himself on a fast track to the majors as soon as he proves that he is healthy. Fellow left-field option, Mike Morse, is on an similar recovery timeline, so whichever player is deemed healthiest first will likely get the first crack at regular at-bats in the majors. Williamson is worth a flyer in deep leagues for some power potential, but standard-league owners can take a wait-and-see approach with the outfielder.
