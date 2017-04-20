Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still looking for first win of season

Bumgarner (0-3) allowed only one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Royals.

His record is a poor reflection on how well Bumgarner has pitched so far, as he has a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB through 27 innings while reeling off four straight quality starts to begin 2017. Run support has been the lefty's main bugaboo, as the Giants have scored a total of seven runs in those four starts -- and two of those he produced himself with a pair of solo shots on Opening Day. Bumgarner will square off at home against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in his next start Tuesday.