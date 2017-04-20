Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Still looking for first win of season
Bumgarner (0-3) allowed only one run on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Royals.
His record is a poor reflection on how well Bumgarner has pitched so far, as he has a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB through 27 innings while reeling off four straight quality starts to begin 2017. Run support has been the lefty's main bugaboo, as the Giants have scored a total of seven runs in those four starts -- and two of those he produced himself with a pair of solo shots on Opening Day. Bumgarner will square off at home against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers in his next start Tuesday.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Fans eight in Thursday's loss•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Throws complete game in loss Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Will start Saturday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Strikes out 11 over seven strong innings•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Dominant over six innings Wednesday•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Gives up two in second spring start•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...