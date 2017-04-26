Narveson was placed on the disabled list with a sore left shoulder Wednesday.

There's no timetable as to Narveson's return, but it's certainly concerning as to his potential for a call-up this season. The 35-year-old has posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP for Triple-A Columbus this season, exiting his last start after allowing six earned runs over just 3.2 innings.