Indians' Chris Narveson: Placed on DL with shoulder soreness
Narveson was placed on the disabled list with a sore left shoulder Wednesday.
There's no timetable as to Narveson's return, but it's certainly concerning as to his potential for a call-up this season. The 35-year-old has posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.21 WHIP for Triple-A Columbus this season, exiting his last start after allowing six earned runs over just 3.2 innings.
More News
