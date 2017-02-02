Morimando is in line for innings out of the bullpen in 2017, Keith Law of ESPN reports.

Morimando made his MLB debut last season when he appeared in two games for the Indians. He's a four-pitch guy who's touched 95 mph in short stints, but is mostly average across the board. The southpaw was drafted in 2011 by the Tribe and has compiled a 50-45 record with a 3.25 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 132 minor league starts. Moving to the bullpen would be a big adjustment, but the team has a surfeit of starters at the moment. With Andrew Miller being used as a late-inning arm, the Indians could use another lefty to complement Ryan Merritt in a mid-relief role.