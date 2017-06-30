Moore will start Monday against the Royals, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Moore will come up and join the Mariners rotation a day early to give Felix Hernandez an extra day of rest. He was only optioned last week because the Mariners didn't require a fifth starter over that stretch. Moore was sharp in his first start June 22 against the Tigers, as he held them to three runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings, a performance that earned him manager Scott Servais' confidence.