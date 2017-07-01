Ruiz slashed .294/.400/.588 across 17 at-bats in June.

Opportunities are still limited with starting catcher Mike Zunino revitalized and healthy, but Ruiz found a tiny bit of success in June after his average sat below the Mendoza line throughout May. The veteran catcher is slashing .209/.316/.343 in just 67 at-bats and only gets the starting nod every few games to give Zunino an off day.