Mariners' Carlos Ruiz: Hitting better in backup role
Ruiz slashed .294/.400/.588 across 17 at-bats in June.
Opportunities are still limited with starting catcher Mike Zunino revitalized and healthy, but Ruiz found a tiny bit of success in June after his average sat below the Mendoza line throughout May. The veteran catcher is slashing .209/.316/.343 in just 67 at-bats and only gets the starting nod every few games to give Zunino an off day.
