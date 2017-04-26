Mariners' Jean Segura: Offers spark in return to lineup
Segura went 3-for-6 with a homer, three RBI and two runs in his return from injury Tuesday against Detroit.
Unfortunately, the Mariners still got run out of the building by a 19-run explosion from the Tigers' offense, but this was still an impressive return for Segura, who missed 12 games with a hamstring ailment. It's hard to imagine Segura equaling last year's massive production now that he's moved from Arizona to the less hitter-friendly environs of Seattle's Safeco Field, but he's still looked good when healthy early on.
