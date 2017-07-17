Haniger (finger) is out of the lineup Monday against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Haniger will miss his second straight contest while he tends to a jammed finger, but the Mariners aren't yet bracing for a potential DL stint for the young outfielder. He'll need a little more time for the soreness in his finger to subside, however, so Haniger could be limited to pinch-running duties for the series opener. Guillermo Heredia will pick up another start in left field with Haniger on the bench.

