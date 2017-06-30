Gaviglio's next scheduled start has been moved to Saturday when the Mariners face the Angels, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Ariel Miranda will get the ball for Friday's series opener with Gaviglio getting pushed back a day. Gaviglio, who notched a quality start in his last outing, will be opposed by veteran Ricky Nolasco for Saturday's matchup.

