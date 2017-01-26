Mariners' Tuffy Gosewisch: Claimed by Seattle
Gosewisch was claimed off waiver by the Mariners on Thursday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 33-year-old has struggled across the parts of four major league seasons, accumulating a .199/.237/.286 line in 392 at-bats. He will merely serve as an organizational depth piece if he cracks the big league roster.
