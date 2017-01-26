Gosewisch was claimed off waiver by the Mariners on Thursday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 33-year-old has struggled across the parts of four major league seasons, accumulating a .199/.237/.286 line in 392 at-bats. He will merely serve as an organizational depth piece if he cracks the big league roster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball