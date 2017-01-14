Koehler and the Marlins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.75 million contract on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Koehler's ratios last season -- a 4.33 ERA and 1.46 -- were unspectacular and both fell for the second year in a row, but he did start 30 games for the third straight season and finished the campaign with a career-best 33 starts. Koehler's dependability is more useful to the Marlins than it is to fantasy players, and he will need to cut down on the baserunners he gave up last year in order to be an option in standard leagues.