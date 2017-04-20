Reed gave up a run on one hit with a pair of strikeouts en route to his fourth save of the year Wednesday against the Phillies.

Reed didn't get rattled by the one-out triple Freddy Galvis hit off him; he had a two-run lead, and he protected it even though Galvis came home on a sacrifice fly. Reed has done a good job in Jeurys Familia's place, but the Mets' typical closer will be back from his suspension Thursday. That'll presumably push Reed back to eighth-inning duties, but it's worth holding onto him for a few extra days just to make sure that's indeed manager Terry Collins' plan.

