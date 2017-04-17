Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hits 97 mph in minor-league game Saturday
Familia (suspension) struck out one in a clean inning for High-A St. Lucie on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
His fastball topped out at 97 mph, and Familia is well on his way to rejoining a struggling Mets bullpen later this week. He'll likely make two more minor-league appearances, including Monday for Double-A Binghamton, before his suspension is over, but manager Terry Collins may keep him out of closing duties immediately upon his return. Familia should be slotted back in for ninth-inning work soon enough, though.
