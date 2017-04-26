Lugo (elbow) is ready to resume throwing off a mound, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Lugo has been limited to long toss on flat ground lately, and after increasing his distance to 120 feet, the Mets will likely clear him to advance to the next phase of the recovery process. The Mets are still inclined to tread cautiously with the right-hander, who has been sidelined with a partial UCL tear, so he'll likely gradually increase his pitch counts in bullpen sessions before he's cleared to face hitters. The team doesn't have an official timetable for Lugo's return, but given the nature of his injury and where he's at in his recovery, he'll likely remain out for another couple of weeks or longer.