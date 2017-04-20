Mets' Travis d'Arnaud: Out Thursday with wrist injury
D'Arnaud (wrist) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.
D'Arnaud was diagnosed with a wrist contusion after hitting his hand on a bat while making a throw. There's yet to be any indication as to when he'll return, so the Mets will turn to Rene Rivera to take over their catching duties until d'Arnaud is healthy again.
