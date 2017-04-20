Nationals' Jayson Werth: Held out Thursday

Werth (groin) is out of the lineup Thursday against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the Nationals largely expect Werth to sit out a couple games in order to get back to full health. Adam Eaton will slide over to fill the void in left field while Michael Taylor takes over in center field.

