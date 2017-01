Cotts signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, The Washington Post reports.

He spent all of last season at Triple-A, bouncing between the Angels', Yankees', and Rangers' systems, and the 36-year-old has a career 4.36 ERA in 443.1 major league innings. Barring a rash of injuries in the Nats' bullpen, Cotts will likely only be organizational depth for the team.