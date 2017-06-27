Johnson was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Tuesday.

Johnson underwent surgery in April to repair a broken ulna bone in his forearm, but has looked good in seven rehab games with High-A Aberdeen and appears ready to return to Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old resigned with the Orioles on a minor-league deal this offseason and will continue serving as organizational depth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories