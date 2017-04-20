Bundy's next start was moved up to Friday against the Red Sox, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.

His normal turn would have come Saturday, but the Orioles will take advantage of Monday's off day and move him up to pitch on normal rest Friday. This means either Jayson Aquino or Alec Asher will get the start Saturday. Bundy will face Drew Pomeranz instead of the Red Sox's Saturday starter, Steven Wright.