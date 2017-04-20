Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Will start Friday
Bundy's next start was moved up to Friday against the Red Sox, MASN's Roch Kubatko reports.
His normal turn would have come Saturday, but the Orioles will take advantage of Monday's off day and move him up to pitch on normal rest Friday. This means either Jayson Aquino or Alec Asher will get the start Saturday. Bundy will face Drew Pomeranz instead of the Red Sox's Saturday starter, Steven Wright.
More News
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tosses six shutout innings in win Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Suffers loss despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Whiffs eight in Wednesday's win•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Finishes spring with ugly numbers•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Takes step backward Sunday•
-
Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Dominant versus Tigers on Monday•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...