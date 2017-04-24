Orioles' Trey Mancini: Out of lineup Monday
Mancini is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays.
With Seth Smith recently missing time with a hamstring injury and the Orioles facing a spate of left-handers lately, Mancini had started three straight games and four of the previous five contests. Mancini still looks bound to see at least a handful of starts every week, but after going 2-for-17 over his last six contests, fantasy owners who added the rookie following his recent home-run binge may want to temper expectations.
