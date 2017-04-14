Orioles' Welington Castillo: Receives off day Friday
Castillo is not in the Orioles' starting lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.
It appears to be a routine off day for Castillo, who is riding a four game hitting streak en route to a .368 batting average. Caleb Joseph will get the start behind the plate and hit eighth.
