Padres' Austin Hedges: Doubles in return to action
Hedges (thigh) went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a walk in Friday's win over Detroit.
A bruised thigh, suffered in collision with the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo on Monday, ended up costing Hedges two starts. The 24-year-old Hedges provides significant value behind the plate for the Padres, and while he has just an 80 wRC+, his counting numbers are strong relative to the position.
