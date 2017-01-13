Friedrich agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not made public by the Padres. Friedrich posted a 4.80 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and dismal 100:52 K:BB in 129.1 innings last season, primarily as a starter. Despite those underwhelming numbers, he still projects to open the season in the Padres' rotation, but lacks fantasy appeal in most formats.

