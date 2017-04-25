Aybar went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has looked his age this season, slashing .169/.265/.271 in 60 plate appearances while serving as the Padres' everyday shortstop. Aybar has never been a power threat, but speed has been a big part of his fantasy game in the past. Unless he recaptures his ability to swipe bags with regularity or gets his batting average north of .250, then he won't provide much value to fantasy owners at any level.