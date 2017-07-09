Padres' Jered Weaver: No timetable for return
Weaver (hip) is in San Diego working on his health, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
According to Lin, the Padres have given him latitude to explore some things and there is no timetable for his return. It sounds like Weaver's career could be winding down, as there is no rehab assignment scheduled. He can be dropped in almost all formats.
