Padres' Jered Weaver: No timetable for return

Weaver (hip) is in San Diego working on his health, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

According to Lin, the Padres have given him latitude to explore some things and there is no timetable for his return. It sounds like Weaver's career could be winding down, as there is no rehab assignment scheduled. He can be dropped in almost all formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast