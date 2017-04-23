Perdomo (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Perdomo had been sidelined just over two weeks with the shoulder inflammation, but the Padres felt comfortable enough signing off on his return to the rotation without sending him to the minors for a rehab assignment. With that in mind, it's not expected that he'll face any strict limitations in his return to the hill Sunday, making him a safe activation for those in NL-only leagues who had been counting on him.