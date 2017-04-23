Padres' Luis Perdomo: Activated from DL, will start
Perdomo (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Perdomo had been sidelined just over two weeks with the shoulder inflammation, but the Padres felt comfortable enough signing off on his return to the rotation without sending him to the minors for a rehab assignment. With that in mind, it's not expected that he'll face any strict limitations in his return to the hill Sunday, making him a safe activation for those in NL-only leagues who had been counting on him.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will start Sunday against Miami•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Could start Sunday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Will toss bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Hoping to throw this weekend•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Hits DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Padres' Luis Perdomo: Receives no decision Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...