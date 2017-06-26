Eickhoff (back) won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Mariners, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Though Eickhoff (back) was able to resume throwing off a mound Sunday, he either didn't feel 100 percent during the session or will need to make a rehab start in the minors before getting clearance to rejoin the Phillies. With Eickhoff seemingly out of commission until at least next week, Mark Leiter will receive a second straight nod in his stead after covering six shutout innings in his first MLB start.

