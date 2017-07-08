Joseph went 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks Friday against the Padres.

Joseph launched his 15th homer of the campaign to put the Phillies on the board in a home loss. Although he's batting a mediocre .251, he's a solid asset for fantasy owners in need of some pop from the corner infield position.

