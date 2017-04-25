Kelly was added to the Phillies' 25-man roster Tuesday.

Kelly will take the place of Aaron Nola (back), who was recently placed on the 10-day disabled list. He'll offer some additional infield depth to the Phillies, who have been playing with a four-man bench since Howie Kendrick (oblique) hit the disabled list.

