Phillies' Ty Kelly: Promoted to Phillies
Kelly was added to the Phillies' 25-man roster Tuesday.
Kelly will take the place of Aaron Nola (back), who was recently placed on the 10-day disabled list. He'll offer some additional infield depth to the Phillies, who have been playing with a four-man bench since Howie Kendrick (oblique) hit the disabled list.
