Nova (1-1) gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Reds. He struck out just one and didn't issue a walk.

After a an impressive turnaround with the Pirates last year (including a 52:3 K:BB over 64.2 innings) and a sharp season debut, Nova had some buzz going, but this start showed how mediocre he can be. Of course, you could certainly argue that it's much better for a pitcher's floor to be mediocrity than disaster. Nova should provide solid value, but don't expect that he'll magically blossom into some sort of groundballing superstar.