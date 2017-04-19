Pirates' Joey Terdoslavich: Joins Triple-A squad
Terdoslavich was sent from extended spring training to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.
With Jose Osuna getting the call to the major leagues, Terdoslavich will report to Triple-A Indianapolis to fill his void. The 28-year-old slashed .246/.349/.419 with Double-A Bowie within the Orioles' organization last season.
More News
-
Pirates' Joey Terdoslavich: Shifted to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Joey Terdoslavich: Signs minor league contract with Pirates•
-
Orioles' Joey Terdoslavich: Outrighted to Triple-A on Thursday•
-
Orioles' Joey Terdoslavich: Designated for assignment by Orioles on Thursday•
-
Orioles' Joey Terdoslavich: Placed on waivers, claimed by Orioles•
-
Braves option Joey Terdoslavich to Triple-A•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...