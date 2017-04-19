Terdoslavich was sent from extended spring training to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune reports.

With Jose Osuna getting the call to the major leagues, Terdoslavich will report to Triple-A Indianapolis to fill his void. The 28-year-old slashed .246/.349/.419 with Double-A Bowie within the Orioles' organization last season.

